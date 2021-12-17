A symbol of hope appears in Mayfield

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- There's hope in Mayfield, as a literal light in the darkness appeared Thursday night.
The city's Christmas tree stands adjacent to the Graves County Courthouse, in the midst of the rubble.
Volunteer first responders from northeast Ohio drove more than 600 miles to help with clean up efforts. They found the tree down the street.
They salvaged it, set it up, bought some new lights and brought the beacon of hope to a struggling community.
"It’s great to have all the support here but Christmas is next week and it probably doesn’t even feel like it to these people I can’t imagine, my heart goes out to them and we’re just trying to bring a little hope, a little smile to them," said Randy Schneider, volunteer first responder.
Schneider and his coworkers have been in Mayfield since Tuesday helping with search and rescue efforts.
They also fill in for local first responders and are helping spread a little Christmas joy to those who need it most.