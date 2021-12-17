You are the owner of this article.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

A symbol of hope appears in Mayfield

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- There's hope in Mayfield, as a literal light in the darkness appeared Thursday night. 

The city's Christmas tree stands adjacent to the Graves County Courthouse, in the midst of the rubble. 

Volunteer first responders from northeast Ohio drove more than 600 miles to help with clean up efforts. They found the tree down the street. 

They salvaged it, set it up, bought some new lights and brought the beacon of hope to a struggling community. 

"It’s great to have all the support here but Christmas is next week and it probably doesn’t even feel like it to these people I can’t imagine, my heart goes out to them and we’re just trying to bring a little hope, a little smile to them," said Randy Schneider, volunteer first responder. 

Schneider and his coworkers have been in Mayfield since Tuesday helping with search and rescue efforts. 

They also fill in for local first responders and are helping spread a little Christmas joy to those who need it most. 

