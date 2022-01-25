 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wind Chills Near Zero Late Tonight Into Early Wednesday...

Temperatures tonight will bottom out from 5 to 15 degrees, but
north winds around 10 mph will make it feel even colder.

Around daybreak Wednesday, wind chills will be around zero along
and north of Interstate 64, and along and northwest of a Mount
Vernon Illinois to Marble Hill Missouri line. The rest of our
region can expect wind chill readings generally around 5 above
zero.

Regardless of the exact value, these wind chills will impact
morning commuters and school children. Dress in layers, wear a hat
or hood, and protect outdoor pets. The lowest wind chills will
occur from about 3 AM to 10 AM, then rise into the 20s Wednesday
afternoon.

A sunny but cold Wednesday ahead, stay warm

WEBWX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Cold arctic air will continue to settle into the region tonight and Wednesday.

Overnight the clear skies will stick with us, helping overnight temperatures plummet into the single digits for some. By morning, wind chill values will dip near or below zero. Bundle up as you head out the door. 

The cold temperatures will continue to be the theme throughout the day Wednesday. It's looking like the coldest day in the forecast. The sunshine will continue but high temperatures are expected to only top out in the 20s.

A chance for flurries returns to the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning. Otherwise it'll be a quiet week. 

