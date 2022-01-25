A sunny but cold Wednesday ahead, stay warm

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Cold arctic air will continue to settle into the region tonight and Wednesday.
Overnight the clear skies will stick with us, helping overnight temperatures plummet into the single digits for some. By morning, wind chill values will dip near or below zero. Bundle up as you head out the door.
The cold temperatures will continue to be the theme throughout the day Wednesday. It's looking like the coldest day in the forecast. The sunshine will continue but high temperatures are expected to only top out in the 20s.
A chance for flurries returns to the forecast Thursday night and Friday morning. Otherwise it'll be a quiet week.