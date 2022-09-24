A regional infant care unit holds 5K fundraiser to help keep patients local

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A regional infant care nursery group is reuniting doctors, staff and patients while raising money to care for more.
Special Care Nursery at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale held a 5K Run/Walk Fundraiser and Reunion at Cannon Park in Carterville.
Dozens of past and present patients took part in the event Saturday morning.
The Nursery's Level II Plus unit is the only one of its kind in the region. They care for premature and infants at risk.
Perinatal Outreach & Lactation Coordinator Mary Jarvis says they are working to keep patients local, who would otherwise have to travel to St. Louis.
"Our families came out today and so great to see some of our graduates, our NICU graduates," says Jarvis. "To see the little ones graduate, and grow up to be little kids again, we're very happy to see the families and that's all we want, is just to support the families here locally in southern Illinois."
Money raised Saturday will go towards Special Care Nursery equipment and upgrades.