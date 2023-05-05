A multiple-agency investigation leads to 16 arrested in Western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) – Kentucky Police say they've made progress in the fight against Fentanyl, but they say there's still a lot of work to do.
McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman was joined Monday at the McCracken County Courthouse by several law enforcement agencies Friday afternoon to announce a multi-state drug bust.
“It couldn't have been done without the collaboration,” said Newman.
A total of 16 people and as many as 40,000 fentanyl-laced pills are off the streets thanks to their efforts.
“Fentanyl is the most widely spread drug among younger ones and we're seeing just a rising trend across all ages,” said Sheriff Norman. “This is probably the largest drug trafficking ring we have been able to arrest and prosecute.
The investigation started in Livingston County in February where a 23-year-old man's death was ruled to be from an overdose of Fentanyl.
“When you know when you're selling Fentanyl you don't know how much is in there,” said Newman. “if you're selling a fentanyl pill, it's as good as shooting somebody. It may kill them and it may not.”
According to officials at the press conference, each pill is valued at about $20 per pill. That's more than $800,000 worth of drugs off the streets.
Sheriff Norman says selling and taking Fentanyl is like playing Russian roulette.
“In my mind, it's no different,” he explained. “All you're doing is selling death to people on the street. There's no doubt, if you're selling fentanyl, somebody's overdosed from what you've sold.
But there is hope for those battling drug addiction. Badges of Hope is an organization that partners with law enforcement and rehab facilities in hopes of getting those fighting the battle of addiction the help they need.
“We actually assisted someone this morning to get into treatment,” said Newman. I believe that's three for this week. We're seeing a rise in that, which is great.
And the sheriff wants anyone who needs help to do so before it's too late.
“The word is getting out there,” said Newman. “Family members are calling and asking... The trend in fentanyl use is scary; there are people who are seeing they need assistance and are calling. It's a good thing to see.”