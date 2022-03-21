A local nonprofit helps cancer patients

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The fight against cancer is one of the biggest battles patients, their families, and loved ones face. One local nonprofit called Fighting Cancer Today hopes to help relieve patients during the journey.
Fighting Cancer Today (FCT) was founded in 2020 by Cierra Johnson and her mother, Anita Johnson. The pair saw the need for essential non-medical assistance for cancer patients once they returned home from the hospital stays and treatments after Cierra, a 2x breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed in 2019.
The organization offers a few programs for patients. Cierra is also holding her Second Annual Race for Life is Saturday, April 2. In-person or virtual. The race starts at 8 a.m. at Harry Crisp Sports Complex in Marion. Registration is $25.00. Check-in time is at 7 a.m. There will be ribbons and prizes. To register, click here.
For sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, call (618) 922-0585 or email 5krfl@fightingcancertoday.com. All of the proceeds will go to Fighting Cancer Today. You can also join a support group called Fighting Crafters. They meet every third Saturday of the month at 1 p.m.