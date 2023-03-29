 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.
Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The
river has crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to
crest in moderate flood at Murphysboro Wednesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Johnson County School looking to revitalize its baseball diamond

  • Updated
  • 0
By: Paul Wilcoxen

BUNCOMBE, IL (WSIL) -- A Johnson County school is hoping a long-awaited project will help bring more pride to their town.

Buncombe Consolidated School sits between Goreville and Vienna.

In Johnson County, between Goreville and Vienna, sits the town of Buncombe where school pride is prominent within the walls of its grade school.

"The people that go here are very connected to this community," said Kerley.

But the condition of the school's ball field is ‌little to be proud of.

"It's probably been sitting with probably nothing being done to it for about 15 years," said Kerley

Thanks to the school and its PTO, that's going to change soon.

"They've gotten to the point where they're ready to start some renovations," said Kerley.

According to Kerley, Buncombe had a baseball team around the early 90s but in the late 2000s, the school started co-oping with Cypress Elementary School.

"It kind of went into disrepair at that point where they quit playing games on it, they quit practicing on The grass grew up and time took its toll on the field," said Kerley.

But with fundraising efforts by the PTO, work will soon begin to bring the field back to life.

"They've got some parents who ar going to volunteer some time and replace the dugouts, till up the infield, put in a new home plate and new base anchors," said Kerley.

The PTO made it a priority to raise money and they've collected around $1,500. Kerley says the current condition of the field isn't the first impression he wants to make.

"It's the first thing you see when you pull into the building," said Kerley. "It's the first impression of the district as you're coming down Main street. I think it's important that we get it renovated and make it usable for the community and for the youth league."

The hope is to transform the field into something the county can use for its summer programs

"We think the youth league will get a lot of use from it," said Kerley. "The younger kids, the t-ball and 8U where don't hit the ball very far. Obviously, the playground would come into play at about 160 feet. But usually, with those younger groups, that's not a big deal.

Officials with the PTO say they're still raising money to purchase sand silt for the infield, bases, anchors, and other equipment.

You can contact them on the school's Facebook page.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

