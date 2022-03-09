A Jefferson county school may soon be a thing of the past

(WSIL) -- A Jefferson County School District may soon be a thing of the past.
McClellan School District is talking about becoming a part of another.
They held a public meeting laying out what the district's dissolution would look-like if the McClellan School District became part of the Bethel Community School District.
Tuesday night's meeting was an opportunity for Community members to give their opinion of the proposal.
"We will not answer questions or make comments that are not specifically about the dissolution annexation topic which is the topic on the agenda tonight."
Dozens of Mt. Vernon residents.
"That doesn't hardly seem fair. Will you explain why?"
With strong opinions and questions for members of the McClellan School board.
"Those of you who have kids at this school age and you don't even send your kids here to this school, why would you be on the board and why would you be making this decision to annex it?"
The main topic at the meeting, dissolving the district into nearby Bethel School District and creating one district for K-8 students.
"It had been talked about for about two years now between Bethel District and McClellan District."
Tuesday nights meeting was strictly informational meaning no decision to dissolve the district was made.
But Interim Superintendent David Schulte want's to let the public know what would happen if the two districts combine.
One of the big questions what happens to the teachers?
"Tenured teachers they will be dovetailed in with their seniority in the new district. What about non tenured teachers? Non Tenured Teachers will be released, non renewed." said David Schulte, McClellan Interim Superintendent.
If the board votes for dissolution, both McClellan and Bethel's buildings would be used.
Students would also learn with students in their same grade. Currently at McClellan grade levels are combined.
"First and second are combined, third and fourth are combined all the way through 8th grade which makes it difficult for the teacher she's planning for two classes in the same room,"
The board will decide on March 15th whether the dissolution will move forward.
"We will lose the school, it won't be McClellan it will be Bethel."
The community does have one option to save McClellan.
If more than 50 percent of registered voters in the district sign a petition against dissolution the district could stay.