A Freeze Warning has been issued for tonight, near record low temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another windy and dry day, keeping around the fire threat. A Red Flag Warning is in place until 6 PM tonight. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged, even after the warning has lifted.
Our attention will then turn to the near record low temperatures expected tonight and Wednesday morning.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for the entire region tonight and into Tuesday morning. Overnight temperatures are projected to dip into the mid 20s. If you have any plants you don't want damaged, cover them or bring them indoors.
It'll continue to be sunny and dry Tuesday with chilly temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures will be running close to 20 degrees below average, only topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The cold spell is short lived, warmer temperatures will return by the end of the week. Stay warm!