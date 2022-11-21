A few nice days ahead of the holiday, rain around the corner

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the 50s.
The next couple of days will be great for running last minute errands ahead of the holiday. Tuesday and Wednesday will both bring sunshine, and slightly above average temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.
An unsettled pattern will begin to move in by Thursday. Scattered showers will move in by the afternoon and will likely linger into early Friday. You may want to keep an umbrella on hand.
Another chance for rain returns Saturday and into Sunday. This could impact your travel plans. There is still a bit of uncertainty with this system. Stay tuned for details.