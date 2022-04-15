A few evening storms, showers and a cool down for holiday weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few strong storms possible this evening followed by more showers by Easter Sunday.
Showers and storms will move in from the northwest, pushing southeast through the region this evening. A few storms could be on the strong side. The main hazards will be hail, gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. Be aware if you're getting out and about tonight.
Saturday will bring drier conditions. Light showers will be possible to our south but most of us will remain dry. We will kick off the day with mostly cloudy skies but clouds should begin to break up by the afternoon. High temperatures will be below average, only topping out in the low 60s.
Easter Sunday will hold more showers and even cooler temperatures. You may want to bring the Easter egg hunts indoors and have an umbrella on standby. Afternoon highs will be cool again, only topping out in the 50s.
Have a great weekend!