A cool and dreary Friday to end the week but a big warm up is on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance for severe weather this afternoon and evening is very low. The warm front didn't make it far enough north to bring the unstable warm air into the region. However, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible overnight and into Friday.
Scattered showers will stick around throughout much of Friday along with some chilly temperatures. Afternoon highs will only climb into the 60s, grab a jacket and an umbrella.
The weekend will bring back dry conditions and warmer temperatures. By next week our first taste of summer temperatures arrive!