A cool and breezy Thursday ahead

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It is a warm morning across the region but we're tracking a cold front.
A front will push through the region throughout the morning leading to a cool and breezy afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler, in the low to mid 60s.
It will also be a very breezy day. Winds will shift shift out of the west northwest with sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts near 20 mph.
We will see some sunshine through the first half of the day before clouds push in from north in the afternoon.
More rain is in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when you'll need the umbrella, this morning on News 3.