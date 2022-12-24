A community Christmas dinner returns indoors after two-year pause

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A community Christmas dinner in Jackson County returns indoors after two-years of drive-thrus due to the pandemic.
Volunteers in Murphysboro were putting the final touches on party-preperations at Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday afternoon.
The annual celebration is a local favorite for close to three decades. Santa will be there handing out gifts as a traditional Christmas dinner is served.
Volunteer Ed O'Donnell says they are looking forward to hosting the community back inside, together again.
"There will be plenty of food to eat, it's a community meal, it's not just for people who can't afford a meal," explains O'Donnell. "We get a lot of folks who come out on christmas day just because they don't want to be alone."
O'Donnell says they try to make it as big of a Christmas party as theycan, serving guests at the table, just like "going to grandmas for christmas dinner, that's what we like to think of it."
The christmas party includes live music and door prizes. It's free and open to the community. They start serving from noon until 2.
Knights of Columbus is located 606 Plum Street in downtown Murphysboro.