...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing as well as
a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

A community Christmas dinner returns indoors after two-year pause

  Updated
  • 0
MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A community Christmas dinner in Jackson County returns indoors after two-years of drive-thrus due to the pandemic.

Volunteers in Murphysboro were putting the final touches on party-preperations at Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday afternoon.

The annual celebration is a local favorite for close to three decades. Santa will be there handing out gifts as a traditional Christmas dinner is served.

Volunteer Ed O'Donnell says they are looking forward to hosting the community back inside, together again.

"There will be plenty of food to eat, it's a community meal, it's not just for people who can't afford a meal," explains O'Donnell. "We get a lot of folks who come out on christmas day just because they don't want to be alone."

O'Donnell says they try to make it as big of a Christmas party as theycan, serving guests at the table, just like "going to grandmas for christmas dinner, that's what we like to think of it."

The christmas party includes live music and door prizes. It's free and open to the community. They start serving from noon until 2.

Knights of Columbus is located 606 Plum Street in downtown Murphysboro.

