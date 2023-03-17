A cold but sunny weekend ahead, hang onto the coats

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a cold, windy but sunny afternoon. Temperatures have stayed well below average, only climbing into the 50s. However, the rain has cleared out so if you have any Saint Patrick's Day plans it'll be a quiet night.
The colder airmass will stick with us through the weekend. Low temperatures both Saturday and Sunday morning will drop into the low 20s. If you have any sensitive plants that have started blooming early, you may want to cover them. High temperatures both days will be cold as well, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Aside from the cold, it will be a quiet weekend with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for rain doesn't move back in until the middle of next week. Warmer temperatures will also return next week. Spring is almost here!