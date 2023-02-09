A chilly end to the week, warmer temperatures return for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a chilly and windy day across the area. A few wind gusts topped 60 mph, this morning. It's still breezy this afternoon, with winds out of the west near 20 mph. Winds will begin to relax overnight.
A small chance for light showers and a few snow flakes will be possible by Friday morning, but most will stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds will make for a chilly end to the week. Afternoon highs Friday will dip back into the low to mid 40s.
Nice weather returns in time for the weekend. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s are expected Saturday. More sunshine and highs in the 50s arrive Sunday.
Enjoy the nice weekend. An active pattern will return by next week, bringing back multiple rain chances and possible storms.