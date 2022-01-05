 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.
Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A blast of cold air and snow Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Snow will move into the region by Thursday morning, along with the bitter cold.

Clouds will build back into the region overnight with cold temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into teens by Thursday morning. Bundle up!

Snow will move in early Thursday morning, from west to east, likely impacting the morning commute. As snow is falling, visibilities will be limited and slick spots will be a growing concern. Use caution when getting out and about.

Snow will come to an end by the afternoon and evening. While this will not be a major winter storm, accumulating snow is probable. On average 1 to 3 inches is expected with higher amounts in western Kentucky.

The cold sticks around Friday before another warm up. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how long the snow will stick around, tonight on News 3. 

