A big warm up arrives just in time for the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We finally saw some sunshine today, but it was still very cold. High temperatures were well below average, only topping out in the 20s and low 30s. Clear and cold conditions will linger overnight, with temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s.
The warmer weather will arrive by Saturday. Winds will shift out of the southwest, ushering in that warmer air. By the afternoon, high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 40s. Sunday will be an even warmer day, with highs rising into the mid 50s. However, it will be breezy with wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph.
The above average temperatures will stick around into next week, but an active pattern returns bringing back the rain. Enjoy the dry weather while it's around and have a great weekend.