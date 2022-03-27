A 19-year-old was killed in a car crash this Saturday

ELLIS GROVE, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a car that lost control and flipped over, killing a 19-year-old man on Saturday.
On March 26, at around 2:10 p.m., a 19-year-old was travelling eastbound on Robinson Road near Smith Road with a 15 and 14-year-old from Chester, IL. For an unknown reason, the car lost control and got overturned, throwing 19-year-old from the car.
The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers did not want medical attention.
The situation is still being investigated.