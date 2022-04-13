 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 121 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               PERRY
PULASKI               UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MARBLE HILL, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID,
PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON,
VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

95-year-old woman used bathtub to shelter from possible tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
95-year-old woman used bathtub to shelter from possible tornado

Sue Neissl, a 95-year-old woman from Charleston, Arkansas, used a bathtub to shelter from a possible tornado.

 KHBS/KHOG

Click here for updates on this story

    CHARLESTON, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) -- “We have a storm cellar out behind the house, but we didn't have time to get to it," said Sue Neissl, after tornado warned storms hit the Charleston area Monday night.

Neissl sheltered in her bathtub. She told 40/29 News she credits the stone house her late husband built more than 70 years ago for keeping her and her family members safe.

“We heard really loud noises. We saw on TV, the weather channel, we were watching 40/29 and they said, get to shelter. So, my mother-in-law grabbed my 95-year-old grandmother and threw her in the bathtub," Carla Woods said.

"Well, I'm glad she did, might have got blown away if she hadn't," Neissl added.

Woods and her daughter took shelter inside a closet.

"As soon as we got in there we heard the loud sound. It might have been a small tornado, but to us, it was very scary. My 3-year-old daughter, Cassady, she was very brave. She's like, we're playing hide and seek. She was fine. I was crying and she's patting me on the shoulder saying, it's OK. She was my support," Woods said.

The storm toppled nearby trees, but fortunately, none fell on the family’s home.

Franklin County Emergency Manager Rick Covert told 40/29 News storm warning sirens were not working when the tornado warning was issued Monday night in Charleston. Crews worked on the sirens Tuesday and Covert said they have been repaired and are now functioning properly.

There were no storm-related injuries reported to officials.

