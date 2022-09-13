911 Communications project is moving forward

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The 911 Communications Project between the City of Paducah and McCracken County continues to make progress.
Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan updated the 911 Communication Oversight Committee Tuesday about the request for proposals document for the 911 radio/tower infrastructure update project.
Right now, the 911 Center is a division of the Paducah Police Department and has 23 full-time employees. It's in need of new radio system.
Funds for the 911 Center come landlines fees for emergency calls. But, with the popularity of cell phones that's diminished.
Now, Paducah and McCracken County are working on a joint project for the 911 Center, its upgrades, and funding.
Jordan and McCracken County Deputy Judge Executive Steve Doolittle have been reviewing the document and have a few clarifying questions for the technical consultant, Federal Engineering.
The Committee was asked to review the document and provide any questions they may have over the next week.
Jordan says the highly technical document is “very well prepared,” and he understands the sense of urgency in moving this public safety project forward.
Once finalized, the project will be placed out to bid. The Committee also had a lengthy discussion about funding mechanisms and governance structure.
