...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

90s today and tomorrow before slight cool off this weekend

heat warning

Carterville (WSIL) -- Yet another brutally hot day across the region as the Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 PM tonight.

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, surpassing our 'normal' high for this time of the year. With the added humidity, the heat index is expected to be above 105 degrees. 

hourly

Into tonight, clouds will continue to fill in ahead of a cold front that's expected to move through Friday morning. Storms could begin as early as midnight and last through tomorrow morning.

SPC

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region under a Marginal (1 out of 5) and Slight (2 out of 5) threat. The highest rain chances will be near the Wabash River with storms likely weakening as they encounter warm air aloft farther south. Along with pockets of heavy rain, there is a slight chance of hail and strong winds. 

Highs tomorrow will be slightly cooler, only hitting the low 90s. 

forecast highs

Looking ahead to the weekend, we get a little relief as highs top off in the mid 90s. It's short lived as hotter conditions are expected next week. 

