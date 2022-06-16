90s today and tomorrow before slight cool off this weekend

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow. Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&