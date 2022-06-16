90s today and tomorrow before slight cool off this weekend

Carterville (WSIL) -- Yet another brutally hot day across the region as the Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8 PM tonight.
Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, surpassing our 'normal' high for this time of the year. With the added humidity, the heat index is expected to be above 105 degrees.
Into tonight, clouds will continue to fill in ahead of a cold front that's expected to move through Friday morning. Storms could begin as early as midnight and last through tomorrow morning.
The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our region under a Marginal (1 out of 5) and Slight (2 out of 5) threat. The highest rain chances will be near the Wabash River with storms likely weakening as they encounter warm air aloft farther south. Along with pockets of heavy rain, there is a slight chance of hail and strong winds.
Highs tomorrow will be slightly cooler, only hitting the low 90s.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we get a little relief as highs top off in the mid 90s. It's short lived as hotter conditions are expected next week.