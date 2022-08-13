9-year-old child killed after being hit by car

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A 9-year-old child was killed after being hit by a car.
On August 12 at around 3:11 p.m., Marion police responded to the 200 Block of East Allen Street after receiving reports of a car crashing into a bike. Officers, firefighters, and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene to find a child lying on the street with severe injuries.
CPR and other life-saving measures were taken before the child was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center, where the child died.
The investigation is active and ongoing.