9-year-old child killed after being hit by car

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A 9-year-old child was killed after being hit by a car.

On August 12 at around 3:11 p.m., Marion police responded to the 200 Block of East Allen Street after receiving reports of a car crashing into a bike. Officers, firefighters, and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene to find a child lying on the street with severe injuries.

CPR and other life-saving measures were taken before the child was taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center, where the child died.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

