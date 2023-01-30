 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet and snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways
turn icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

9 injured after shooting in Lakeland, FL

  • Updated
  • 0
shooting
MGN

LAKELAND, FL, (WSIL) – Nine people are reportedly injured, with two in critical condition, after a shooting took place in Lakeland, Florida on Monday afternoon.

Officers and detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are investigating a shooting involving multiple victims near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at 3:43 p.m. according to a news release posted from the Lakeland Police Department.

Lakeland PD states seven out of the nine victims have injuries that are non-life threatening, with two in critical condition.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you