WSIL -- Several locations in Franklin and Williamson County will serve as drop off locations for the upcoming 8th Annual Stuff The Truck event.
The Black Diamond Family of Businesses is teaming up with American Medical Response to host a Stuff the Truck event.
It will be on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at five different locations.
- Black Diamond Harley Davidson - 2400 Williamson County Parkway Marion, IL.
- Oasis Outdoors Powersports - 2904 W. DeYoung St., Marion, IL
- Dollar General - 1106 Egyptian Ave., Christopher, IL
- Dollar General - 110 W. Linden St., Ziegler, IL
- Save-A-Lot - 309 E. Main St., Benton, IL
There will be an ambulance at each location collecting non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, and toys. Cash donations can be accepted as well.
All donations will support local families and area food pantries.
For more information visit Abbott EMS of Southern Illinois' Facebook Page.