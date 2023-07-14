 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

$875 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs Saturday as no tickets hit Friday’s Mega Millions

  • Updated
  • 0
The estimated winning payouts for the two unclaimed jackpots top $1 billion combined.

 Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — A Mega Millions jackpot that was up for grabs Friday night worth an estimated $560 million will grow again after no big winners were drawn – the first of two substantial lottery drawings to end the week.

Friday’s winning numbers were 10-24-48-51-66 and the Mega Ball was 15.

Four tickets across California, North Carolina and South Carolina each hit the first five numbers to take home a $1 million prize, the lottery said. The South Carolina ticket earned $2 million for playing a 2x Megaplier.

But don’t worry if things didn’t go your way with that drawing. There’s another whopper offered on Saturday: a Powerball prize estimated at $875 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history, officials said this week. A grand prize hasn’t been won since April 19, and it has “rolled over” 36 times since then.

Both lotteries had drawings this week that failed to produce grand-prize winners. Both are played in 45 states.

The Powerball drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

