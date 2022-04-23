80s and gusty today, tracking storms tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- Another warm day across the region as we hit 80s for a second day in a row. Much windier conditions today though as we're caught between a pretty tight pressure with a high to our east and a low in the Plains.
If you have any outdoor plans today just make sure you've considered wind gusts because they'll still be pretty strong into the evening withy some areas seeing 30 mph.
Into tonight conditions will remain mild with temperatures only falling into the mid 60s, about 15 degrees above our normal lows.
A chance of rain is expected tonight ahead of our next system but it'll be scattered over parts of SE Missouri and Southern Illinois.
Sunday is the day to watch as heavier rain is expected as a cold front will move through. There is a break in showers expected in the morning, but chances will return again in the afternoon and pick up into the evening.
The Storm Prediction Center currently has parts of our region under a marginal risk for severe weather. Biggest threats include heavy rain causing localized flooding, strong wind gusts and possibly some hail.
Rain showers and mild temperatures will stick around for the start of our work week.