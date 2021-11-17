You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$800,000 Lucky Day lotto ticket sold in Shawneetown

  • 0
lotto ticket sold in shawneetown

SHAWNEETOWN (WSIL) -- A neighborhood convenience store in Gallatin County has sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto® jackpot ticket worth $800,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Shawnee Quick Mart, located at 111 Shawnee Ave. in Shawneetown, and matched all five numbers in the Sunday, November 14, midday drawing: 6-7-8-38-45. 

The convenience store owner, Billy Millikan, says he knows who snagged the winning ticket!

“The winner came into the store Monday morning, picked up a claim form and then told one of the checkout ladies that he hit the jackpot,” said Millikan. “He’s been playing Lucky Day Lotto for a while now, and we’re all ecstatic that his Lotto numbers hit.” 

Although the store owner would not disclose the winner’s name, Millikan said he’s been a loyal customer for many years.

This is also a win for Shawnee Quick Mart for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For Millikan, that means a bonus of $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This is the second time that the Gallatin County retailer has sold a winning Lottery ticket. Less than three months ago, the convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball® ticket.

Millikan said this time around, he plans to “pay bills with the selling bonus.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you