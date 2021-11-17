$800,000 Lucky Day lotto ticket sold in Shawneetown

SHAWNEETOWN (WSIL) -- A neighborhood convenience store in Gallatin County has sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto® jackpot ticket worth $800,000.
The winning ticket was sold at Shawnee Quick Mart, located at 111 Shawnee Ave. in Shawneetown, and matched all five numbers in the Sunday, November 14, midday drawing: 6-7-8-38-45.
The convenience store owner, Billy Millikan, says he knows who snagged the winning ticket!
“The winner came into the store Monday morning, picked up a claim form and then told one of the checkout ladies that he hit the jackpot,” said Millikan. “He’s been playing Lucky Day Lotto for a while now, and we’re all ecstatic that his Lotto numbers hit.”
Although the store owner would not disclose the winner’s name, Millikan said he’s been a loyal customer for many years.
This is also a win for Shawnee Quick Mart for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For Millikan, that means a bonus of $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.
This is the second time that the Gallatin County retailer has sold a winning Lottery ticket. Less than three months ago, the convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball® ticket.
Millikan said this time around, he plans to “pay bills with the selling bonus.”