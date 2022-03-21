8 month I-57 construction project in Jefferson County begins Friday

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A months-long construction project on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County will begin this week.
IDOT is warning drivers of an upcoming bridge construction project that will affect both north and southbound traffic.
The southbound lanes of I-57 will be closed starting Friday, March 25. Southbound traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction. The southbound exit ramp at milepost 103 at Dix will be closed. All other ramps at Exit 103 will remain open to traffic.
Crews will be replacing the bridges over the railroad tracks near Dix.
The southbound lanes and exit ramp will remain closed until November 15, 2022.
Message boards and signs will be in place to alert traffic of the exit ramp closure. Motorists should follow the marked detour route.