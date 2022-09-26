78th Annual Cotton Carnival opens Tuesday

SIKESTON, MO - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival finished set up on Monday, and is ready to open their event on Tuesday.
The Cotton Carnival is the main fundraising event for American Legion Post 114 every year. Tuesday kicks if off with the wristband carnival, fair food and the famous American Legion fish sandwiches.
Wednesday will feature the first set of pageants - The Little Mr. and Mrs. Cotton Carnival Contest.
Thursday is another pageant, this one the Junior Miss Sikeston.
On Friday, the band Countless DAZE will perform on the grandstand.
Saturday, they have the Miss Cotton Carnival and Miss Sikeston Contests on the stage, and another wristband day for carnival rides.
The Cotton Carnival parade is the second largest in the entire state of Missouri. That will also take place on Saturday. This year's parade marshal is the national commander of the American Legion, Vincent J. “Jim” Troiola.
“It’s amazing the influence that the American Legion exerts on legislation and those types of things, getting programs done for veterans," Jim Walton, Sikeston American Legion 114 Finance Officer said. Walton is a past commander and the parade organizer as well. "So it’s really a great honor to have this person coming in and it took a bit of coordination to do it.“
The Cotton Carnival runs Tuesday through Saturday, opening up at 5 p.m. every day and noon on Saturday.
“This is the type of thing that brings people out, it supports different civic organizations for fundraising, it gives the opportunity to bring kids out, it brings the opportunity for young people to participate in pageants," Walton said. "I guess it’s just a good feeling to it.”