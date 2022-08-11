70th annual Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off in Sikeston

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- One of Southeast Missouri's biggest summer event kicked off Wednesday.
The 70th annual Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo draws thousands to Sikeston every year.
Volunteers set up everything Wednesday for the nearly 40-thousand fans they'll have in attendance.
The rodeo features traditional events like barrel racing, bullfighting, riding and roping and four days of concerts.
Chairman De Bizzell says volunteers are ready for the busy weekend.
"We showed up at 8 am and the ladies out there almost set arena records on our dirt this morning. We’ve done this for 70 years and our arena crew is getting nothing but better at what they do." said Bizzell.
Sikeston is one of those rodeos that it’s always going to be a good time. It’s a very awesome rodeo, great venue, great crowds, great contestants and everything. It’s really cool to come back to a place like this and after so many years of being here we’ve built up a family and everything and it’s kind of like just coming home. said Bull Fighter Chuck Swisher.
The rodeo runs through Saturday.
For a complete list of events click here.