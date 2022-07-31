 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected Monday through
Wednesday. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105 degrees
in southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois and far west
Kentucky on Monday, and across the entire region Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

7 people were killed, including 5 children, after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on car crash in Illinois, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
7 people were killed, including 5 children, after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on car crash in Illinois, police say

7 killed, including 5 children, after head-on car crash on I-90 in Illinois.

 Google

At least seven people are dead, including five children, after a head-on car crash on I-90 in northern Illinois, state police said.

The crash involved a wrong-way driver, according to state troopers who responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

A van and a car hit one another head on, and both vehicles "became fully engulfed" by fire, state police said in a news release.

"There are seven confirmed fatalities at this time; one adult female and five children from the van and an adult female from the passenger vehicle," the release said.

The crash was on I-90 westbound near milepost 33.5 in McHenry County, north of Chicago and near the Wisconsin border, authorities said.

At least one additional person was airlifted to a hospital for "severe injuries."

Police will provide an update "once more information becomes available," the release said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.