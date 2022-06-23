6th and Jefferson St. in Paducah to become all-way stop

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The City of Paducah will be converting the signalized intersection of 6th and Jefferson to an all-way stop. The goal is to improve traffic flow.
Beginning July 1, the traffic signal will be flashing red in all directions in preparation for the change.
In August, crews will install stop signs at the intersection's corners and cover them until September 1. Once the stop signs are unveiled, the traffic signal will be removed.
City Engineer Rick Murphy said, “Removing the traffic signal at the 6th Street and Jefferson Street intersection will reduce the City’s maintenance and repair costs and will allow traffic to flow more efficiently without unnecessary delay. A signal warrant study shows that the existing signal can be removed for a more efficient all-way stop operation.”