61-mile yard sale this weekend; Drivers urged to use caution

(WSIL) -- Visitors and residents will be out and about this Labor Day weekend along Route 61 in southeast Missouri for the 61-mile Yard Sale.
The yard sales will take place from Bloomsdale to Jackson, Missouri.
Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) wants to remind you the greatest savings of the event could be a life.
“It’s a fun weekend that people look forward to each year,” says Traffic Engineer Craig Compas, “but we want people to remember that there’s more traffic and more congestion along Route 61 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind.”
Message boards will be in place along the route to alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.
“We really want drivers to be alert—to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic,” Compas says. “It’s a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible.”