600 high school students to gather at SIU for FBLA conference

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Hundreds of high school students will participate in a variety of workshops and competitive events as part of a FBLA conference to be held at SIU on Thursday.
Roughly 600 southern Illinois Future Business Leaders of America students, along with their advisors, are expected to attend the 66th annual FBLA Southern Area Conference.
In addition to the workshops and events, the students will hear from guest speakers and meet with officials from SIU's College of Business and Analytics.