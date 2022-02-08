6 week program provides support to women in agriculture

(WSIL) -- Women may be an underrepresented group in the field of agriculture, but thanks to a local course, area participants can receive support and guidance.
Annie's Project is a training program designed to empower women in agriculture through education, networks, and resources. Illinois Extension will kick off the six-week program on February 24 in Jackson County.
Annie's Project brings women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field. The program covers many topics dedicated to strengthening women's roles in modern farm and ranch enterprises, including business plans, crop insurance, diversifying farm operations, estate planning, farm appraisal, and much more. Local Foods and Small Farms Educator Katie Bell will lead the program.
Participants will meet on Thursdays from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Office at 402 Ava Rd. in Murphysboro, Illinois.
The cost to attend is $25, which covers the six-week program.
Interested participants can learn more or register at go.illinois.edu/anniesproject2022 or by calling (618) 687-1727.
The program registration deadline is February 15.