6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.
Police say six teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting in a park near a high school in suburban Denver, but all are expected to survive.
The victims in Monday's shooting range in age from 14 to 18.
Police chief Vanessa Wilson says are all students at Aurora Central High School. She says multiple rounds of different calibers were found at the scene and some may have also been fired by someone on foot.
The suspects in the shooting were at large.
ORIGINAL STORY
AURORA, CO (ABC NEWS) -- Five teenagers were taken to a hospital after multiple people were shot at a park in Aurora, Colorado, police said.
The teens are ages 14 to 17.
The shooting happened north of Aurora Central High School at Nome Park, and the school is on a secure perimeter.
A source briefed on investigation told ABC News that students from the high school are among those injured, but it is unclear if the injuries include gunshot wounds.
Additional information was not immediately available.
#APDAlert: Officers are on scene of a shooting at Nome Park, Nome/12th.— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021
There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions. Central HS is on lockdown.
Unknown suspect, who is no longer on scene.
Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/SCZBhrm8Iv