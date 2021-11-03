6 people arrested in early Tuesday morning kidnapping, murder

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Six people are jailed in connection with the death of a man early Tuesday morning.
Just before 10 a.m., Paducah police received information that a man had been beaten, kidnapped, shot and killed several hours before.
Officers began investigating and determined that the assault and kidnapping had taken place about 2 a.m. at a home on Farley Place. They also learned the victim was Justin Housewright of Louisville, Ky.
Detective learned numerous people were involved and after searching for hours police located two suspect at a fast food restaurant. 28-year-old William Tabor and 20-year-old Chelsey Doss were taken to the police department for interviews.
It was learned Tabor and Housewright had previously argued and he and Doss, along with 19-year-old Tyanna Sims, were told where Housewright was. Tabor, Doss and Sims went to the home and, along with James Kortz, assaulted Housewright and tied him up.
Tabor forced Housewright into a vehicle and took him to a home on Elizabeth Street. While there, Housewright got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Tabor chased him behind a home and shot him multiple times.
Tabor told detectives they left his body there for several hours before deciding they needed to dispose of it.
Tabor said he and Doss took his body and jumped it in a field near West Plains Road in Graves County.
Paducah detectives and the Graves County coroner recovered the body and evidence at the scene.
Tabor is now facing charges of murder, kidnapping (victim death), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Doss was arrested on charges of murder, kidnapping (victim death) and tampering with physical evidence.
Sims faces a complicity to kidnapping charge.
Kortz is facing charges of complicity to murder, kidnapping and possession of a handgun by a felon charge. In addition to assisting with assaulting and binding Housewright, Kortz is accused of providing William Tabor with the gun used in the murder.
Casey Glunt is accused of notifying William Tabor that Housewright was at his house, witnessing the assault and kidnapping, and cleaning up the house after the incident.
Lisa Tabor is accused of hiding the gun after the murder and is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible. An autopsy will be conducted Thursday at the State Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville.