Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

6 more Kentucky counties eligible for FEMA assistance

FEMA

(WSIL) -- Six additional counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the Dec. 10, 2021 storms and tornadoes.

Individuals and households in the following counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs: Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio.

These counties join Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Residents in the designated counties can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. When you apply, you will need to provide:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted.
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
  • Your Social Security Number.
  • A general list of damage and losses.
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit.
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

Christian, Hart, Hickman, Logan, Lyon and Ohio counties also are added to the major disaster declaration for FEMA Public Assistance, which provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of eligible emergency protective measures and debris removal For more information about Kentucky tornado recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.

