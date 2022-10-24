 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...

Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.

5th annual Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' event

  • 0
5th annual Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' event

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office will hold their annual Cram the Cruiser event.

November 1st through the 28th. Sheriff's deputies will park their cruiser at Dollar General locations across the county.

You can donate non-perishable food items.

Deputies will deliver the items to those in need through the Food Pantry/Need Line and the Community Christmas Connection.

Here's a list of when and where you can donate:

3465 SR 303: November 1st and November 2nd
920 Paducah Rd-Next to Dairy Queen: Nov. 3rd & Nov. 4th
Fancy Farm: November 5th and November 6th
1515 West Broadway: November 7th and 8th
Farmington: November 9th and November 10th
Symsonia: November 11th and November 12th
Wingo: November 13th and November 14th
Lynnville: November 15th and November 16th
KY 408 & US 45 North: November 17th and November 18th
3854 SR 45 North (US 45 & Hunt Road): November 19th and 20th
212 SR 58 East: November 21st and November 22nd
Water Valley: November 25th and November 26th
Cuba Road & Farthing Street: November 27th and November 28th

Tags

Recommended for you