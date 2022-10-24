5th annual Graves County 'Cram the Cruiser' event

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Office will hold their annual Cram the Cruiser event.
November 1st through the 28th. Sheriff's deputies will park their cruiser at Dollar General locations across the county.
You can donate non-perishable food items.
Deputies will deliver the items to those in need through the Food Pantry/Need Line and the Community Christmas Connection.
Here's a list of when and where you can donate:
3465 SR 303: November 1st and November 2nd
920 Paducah Rd-Next to Dairy Queen: Nov. 3rd & Nov. 4th
Fancy Farm: November 5th and November 6th
1515 West Broadway: November 7th and 8th
Farmington: November 9th and November 10th
Symsonia: November 11th and November 12th
Wingo: November 13th and November 14th
Lynnville: November 15th and November 16th
KY 408 & US 45 North: November 17th and November 18th
3854 SR 45 North (US 45 & Hunt Road): November 19th and 20th
212 SR 58 East: November 21st and November 22nd
Water Valley: November 25th and November 26th
Cuba Road & Farthing Street: November 27th and November 28th