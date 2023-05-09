54-year-old arrested following a police standoff in Paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A brief police standoff following a domestic violence incident on Saturday May 6th lead to man taken into custody.
Police responded to the report at the 2000 block of Bridge Street where a woman claimed to have escaped from their estranged husband's home.
She told police she and 54-year-old Warren Asher forced her to stay there for more than an hour. Asher also allegedly hit her with a knife handle and cut her face.
When police made it to Asher's home he refused to exit. After an hour, Asher left his home and surrendered without further incident.
Asher was taken to McCracken Regional County Jail. He faces several charges including first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault.