5 people in serious condition after explosion at T&T Recycling in Hurst

UPDATE: Dec. 6, 2021, 3:01 P.M.
HURST, Ill. (WSIL) -- At least five people are in serious condition following an explosion at a recycling plant in the small community of Hurst.
Firefighters received calls of an explosion just after 9:30 a.m. Monday. Crews say five people were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Two others at the scene refused treatment.
The cause remains still under investigation.
"[Employees] were back there working on the empty tanks and one that they got ahold of exploded when they cut into it," said retiring Hurst assistant fire chief Jesse Richardson. "That's all we know at this time."
While there was no fire on seen, you could smell burning chemicals at the site according to Hurst assistant fire chief Brian Owens.
"It was clear but you can actually smell it. It was a really strong odor," Owens said.
Owens says those who were taken to the hospital told him they were experiencing symptoms such as heavy nausea, headaches, chest pain and blurred vision.
Around the corner from T&T Recycling is the home of SIU student Lauren Bartlow. The science major was preparing to for her final exam when she received a call from her mother asking if she was okay.
"She's like yeah a chlorine tank exploded at the recycling center," Bartlow recalled. "That's literally like right behind my house."
Bartlow says her mother instructed her to take precuations such as staying inside, keeping her pets indoors, locking her windows and turning off her air conditioning unit.
"I think we did that until my father-in-law, who works with the water department in Hurst... got the all clear from our fire chief to come home for lunch," Bartlow said.
Bartlow says she remained calm but still had other questions in the wake of the news her mom gave her.
"What do we need to watch out [for?]," Bartlow said." [A]t what point do we need to leave our house?"
Fire officials didn't request any evacuation proceedures. Crews blocked parts of Route 149 as first responders investigated.
Stay with News 3 for updates.