48th annual World Hunger Sale continues in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The 48th annual World Hunger Sale is in Carbondale Saturday.
The sale raises money for local organizations that provide food to local people and is sponsored by Church Women United in Carbondale.
This year is their first big sale since before the pandemic and they say there's more need for it than ever.
"It was started years ago by community activists who wanted to help fund local food pantries, homeless shelters, after-school programs, any local organization that feeds people," says Katie Carl, a volunteer. "At one time 75% of the donations stayed here and another 25% went to national or international aid organizations, but at least for this year we're keeping all the money local because the need is so great."
The sale continues Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the University Mall in Carbondale.