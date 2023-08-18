 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 degrees or greater each day.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and parts of southern Illinois
along and west of Interstate 57.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the Excessive Heat Watch is in
effect through Wednesday evening, excessive heat and humidity
may continue into late next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

48th annual World Hunger Sale continues in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The 48th annual World Hunger Sale is in Carbondale Saturday. 

The sale raises money for local organizations that provide food to local people and is sponsored by Church Women United in Carbondale.

This year is their first big sale since before the pandemic and they say there's more need for it than ever.

"It was started years ago by community activists who wanted to help fund local food pantries, homeless shelters, after-school programs, any local organization that feeds people," says Katie Carl, a volunteer. "At one time 75% of the donations stayed here and another 25% went to national or international aid organizations, but at least for this year we're keeping all the money local because the need is so great."

The sale continues Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the University Mall in Carbondale.

