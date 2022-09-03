480-ton super load truck to cause traffic slowdown on I-24

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Traffic will be slowed on I-24 to allow a 480-ton super load truck to travel along the interstate.
Traffic going eastbound on I-24 between the 45 and 65 mile marker will be slowed to about 40 miles per hour to allow the truck to drive safely. The traffic slowdown will take around 40 minutes and it will start today, September 3.
The truck will be the third of six vehicles that are planned to travel along the route. The massive loads are going to the Martinrea facility in Hopkinsville where they will be used to build a plant expansion.