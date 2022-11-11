MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Someone in southern Illinois is now a millionaire.
The Circle K on 14th Street in Murphysboro confirmed to News 3 a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold.
The $4 million ticket matched all five numbers, plus added the game’s Megaplier feature in the Tuesday, November 9 drawing. The winning numbers are 5-13-29-38-59.
According to Illinois lottery rules, the winner has one year to claim the prize.
The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, November 11 at 10 p.m. The jackpot, up for grabs, is an estimated $189 million.