...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern
Illinois, and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorm activity this
afternoon may provide brief relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

4 inmates captured within hours of escaping Tennessee detention center

Four inmates who escaped a minimum-security housing unit in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are back in custody, just hours after their getaway, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Four inmates who escaped a minimum-security housing unit in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are back in custody, just hours after their getaway Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The search for the inmates -- William Atkins, Johnny Bryant, Justin Lynn Conner and Trevor Lynn Hall -- began around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when corrections officers with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office discovered the men were missing during a head count.

An investigation revealed the inmates had breached an exterior door, the sheriff's office said in a news release, and scaled the barbed wire fence along the facility's perimeter.

Atkins and Bryant were captured at a local motel just a few hours into the search, the sheriff's office said in an initial statement. By Saturday night, Conner and Hall were also apprehended in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, and Jackson County, respectively, a second news release stated.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office praised the work of his agency and others who assisted, including the FBI, US Marshals and the Chattanooga Police Department.

"Within 24 hours of the reported escape, all four inmates were taken back into custody due to the exhaustive and extensive investigation conducted by HCSO personnel and our federal and local partners," Garrett said in a statement.

"I am extremely proud of the efforts of our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the day to ensure the swift apprehension of these four wanted fugitives was accomplished."

