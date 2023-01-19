4 in custody after drug activities in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Four people are in custody after police executed search warrants Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau.
Members with the SEMO Drug Task Force along with Cape Girardeau police first responded to the 900 block of N. Sprigg Street in reference to illegal drug activities.
Officers searched inside the home and found what they believe is cocaine and prescription medication.
Police took one person into custody from this location.
Just after 6:30 a.m., police then responded to the 1000 block of William Street to execute another search warrant.
Members with the SEMO Drug Task Force and Cape Girardeau officers again entered a home for suspected drug activity.
There they found what they believed to be methamphetamine, a stolen firearm, and a female with an active warrant for her arrest.
Three individuals were taken into custody from this location.
All individuals in custody were taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, pending formal charges.