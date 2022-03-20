4 Illinois loses to #5 Houston in March Madness basketball tournament

PITTSBURGH, PA (WSIL) -- The #4 Illinois Fighting Illini lost to the #5 Houston Cougars 68-53 this Sunday, March 20, bouncing the Fighting Illini from the March Madness tournament.
The Fighting Illini kept within striking distance for a good portion of the game, punctuated with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from guard Trent Frazier to end the half. Illinois fans will sound off about the loss due to a very questionable technical foul call on guard RJ Melendez, but the Cougars had the win firmly within their grasp as the game winded down.
Center Kofi Cockburn lead Illinois with 19 points, as well as eight rebounds.
The frustrating loss marked the second year in a row Illinois could not make a push for the Sweet 16, as they lost to rival Loyola Chicago last year.
Houston will look to continue their stellar season on March 24-25 in the Sweet 16 round against the winner of the Arizona and TCU game.