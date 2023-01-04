$4.5 million office building in Marion donated to state

MARION, IL -- A multi-million dollar office building in Marion was donated to the State of Illinois recently.
The $4.5 million facility will allow the state to realize further savings and operational benefits by consolidating leases and downstate agency operations.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management (CMS) announced on Wednesday the state had received the donation of the building located at 912 Pentecost Road in Marion from a liability company managed by Bob Blettner of the Blettner Group.
The large office building is roughly 51,000 square feet and could accommodate 400 employees.
“Thanks to the generosity of Bob Blettner and the Blettner Group, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is getting a new home in Marion—providing DCFS staff with a modernized facility and streamlined operations,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This acquisition will further allow DCFS staff to do the work that matters most: helping the children and families of Illinois thrive. My administration has prioritized maintaining a real estate portfolio that is efficient, sustainable, and cost-conscious—and this new office building furthers those efforts.”
This will allow the state opportunities to provide upgraded facilities for the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and one or more other State agencies.
DCFS has two facilities in the Marion area, and the donated property will offer much improved space that will provide considerable operational savings and efficiencies. In addition, CMS will seek to consolidate additional leases in the area resulting in a potential annual savings of up to $1 million.
“This office space will have a positive impact on the families that we serve every day,” said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. “For families to receive the best outcomes it is critical that they feel comfortable receiving services and engaging with our staff. We are very thankful for the Blettner Group’s generosity.”
“Thanks to this generous donation, we will be able to save the taxpayers money while also improving access to important State services for area residents,” said State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “Securing this state-of-the-art building is an opportunity that doesn’t come around often. I appreciate the Pritzker Administration for making this a priority and getting this deal done in time to make it a reality.”
“The generosity of The Blettner Group in donating this high-class facility will mean a more comfortable environment for families interacting with DCFS and a more professional place for the good people providing these services to work in,” said State Representative Dave Severin (R-Benton). “DCFS is gaining a world-class facility. That will lead to better outcomes for DCFS employees and families and children interacting with the agency.”
“It is heartening to see private and public entities cooperate in this way,” said State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis). “The transfer of this building will mean better facilities for the professionals serving the needs of the people of the State of Illinois. A world-class office building like this will improve outcomes for children and families interacting with DCFS and provide public servants a professional environment where they can succeed.”
“Any time we can improve the facilities that our partners at DCFS are using to provide better services to families and children, I’m all for it,” said State Representative Paul Jacobs (R-Pomona). “In this case, a Class A office building is being donated to the state, and a building otherwise not being used will be occupied by hard working people providing critical services to our citizens. This is a win-win.”
The building is a Class A office building in move-in condition, with many well-furnished areas, smart digital controls, energy efficient HVAC and lighting, a backup generator, and the latest fiber optic service.