36 people charged for not complying with Sex Offender Registration Act in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 36 people were charged for not complying with the Sex Offender Registration Act.
The office says deputies worked for 10 days to make site visits to homes and workplaces to make sure convicted sex offenders were in compliance with the act.
Not registering as a sex offender with local police is a Class 3 Felony that can result in two to five years in prison.
Sheriff Diederich says, "Convicted sex offenders are required by law to register must do so at the Sheriff’s Office or their local police department depending on where they reside. Convicted sex offenders are well informed of these requirements and those who choose to ignore this responsibility will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."
Registration makes a person’s previous violations and residential address of record public information.
The following is the list of non-compliance arrest warrants that have been issued:
- WILLIAM J.AKES
- RICHARD B. ANDERSON
- EDWARD J. BATES
- ROBERT E. BELL
- TERRY W. CRAIN (captured)
- GARY W. CERUTTI (captured)
- CLAYTON A. CHWARCZINKSI
- LYNN A. DEWITT (captured)
- CHARLES L. FLETCHER (captured)
- DARRIUS M. GREER
- HERBERT J. GRIMM (captured)
- STEVEN K. HERMAN (captured)
- DAVID M. HIGHTOWER
- JAMES G. HUMPHRIES
- KENNETH S. LOSS
- CHRISTOPHER W. LOVIES (captured)
- DAVID A. LUCERO
- BILLY J. JERALDS (captured)
- CHARLES W. JOHNS (captured)
- MICHAEL D. JONES
- ROY D. KING (captured)
- RANDOLPH L. LINDEL (captured)
- DEREK M. MCCASTER
- GEORGE C. MCCLELLAN
- JORDAN L. MCGUIRE
- NEIL E. MCROY
- TROY L. NELSON JR. (captured)
- TERRY L. NORRIS
- STEVEN J. PERRY (captured)
- JAMES C. POYNOR
- JIMMY L. RICHESON
- DALTON J. RIVERS (captured)
- JASON E. SCHAMEL
- COLLIN A. SMITH (captured)
- JEFFERY L. UMDENSTOCK (captured)
- CHRISTOPHER D. WILSON (captured)
16 of the offenders have been arrested and are in custody at the Williamson County Jail.