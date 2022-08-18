350 Million dollar solar farm proposed in Saline County

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- One of the biggest solar project in the state could be coming to southern Illinois.
The project would cover almost 3 thousand acres north of Eldorado and bring millions of dollars to Saline County.
"Are you guys going to raise our property taxes for that first year too since you aren't getting that much revenue?" asked one member of the public.
Questions surrounded a 350 million dollar and nearly 3 thousand acre solar farm proposed in northern Eldorado.
"We're just concerned with the depreciation of our property and our ground with the solar panels coming in," said Eldorado resident Larry Parks.
Mike Roth, Director of Development for Tenaska, the company developing the solar farm says he's trying to work with people who would be living by the panels.
"There are a number of houses in the area and we are working within the county ordinance as it specified on the books today to be able to work with those neighbors," said Roth.
Roth says it's the Millions of dollars the community would get throughout the 35 year lifespan of the project that really benefits residents in Saline County.
"Tax benefits to the county, to the school districts and then all of the other taxing entities that are part of the levy from the property tax," added Roth.
Parks says he represents 26 homeowners who's biggest concern right now is the building phase.
"It's going to be a conglomerated mess for two years and we're just trying to hold our ground and not fighting it but it's all about the location," explained Parks.
The Saline County Board will vote August 25th on whether the solar farm can be built.